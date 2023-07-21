F.7.21.23 Bill Mangum.jpg

FLORENCE — James William “Bill” Mangum was born on July 12, 1928. He passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023, at the age of 95 years and 5 days after a brief illness. Visitation will be Saturday, July 22nd from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The service will follow at the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Rea officiating.

