VINA — William M. “Bill” Moomaw” Jr. died March 25, 2021. Services will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home with burial in Holly Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Deaton Funeral Home.

