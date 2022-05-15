ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Bill Moore, 73, died May 14, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be Monday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors at graveside. he was a Veteran of the United States National Guard.

