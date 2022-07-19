MUSCLE SHOALS — Bill Ray Irons, 82, died July 17, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel.

