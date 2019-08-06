RUSSELLVILLE — William H. “Bill” Scogin, Jr., 66, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. A graveside service will be today, August 6th at 11 a.m. at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Lucille Scogin.
He is survived by his son, William H. Scogin III; daughter, Mistie Burdette; sisters, Jean S. Marbutt (James A.) and Ann S. Thompson (Roy G.); grandchildren, Madyson, Ashlynn and Aleigha; greatgranddaughter, Kinsley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
