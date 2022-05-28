MOUNT HOPE — Billie C. Gaston, age 88, of Mount Hope, Alabama passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 25, 1934. Visitation 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville with the funeral immediately following in the chapel. Daniel Tortorici officiating the service. Burial in Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery.
Billie was a lifelong resident of Mount Hope and graduated from Mount Hope High School in 1952. He was a member of the 1951 and 1952 Mount Hope basketball teams that went on to state both years. Billie was named to the all county and all area teams both years. After graduation, Billie was an Assistant Surveyor for the Alabama State Highway Department. Later, he was employed at Reynolds Aluminum in Muscle Shoals. He retired from Freuhauf Aluminum in Decatur as a machinist. Billie was a part-time farmer for most of his life. He attended Mount Hope Baptist Church. Billie was an avid Alabama fan watching every football and basketball game he could. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed being with his family and family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer C. and Elsie Bishop Gaston.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 69 years, Katie “Boots” Reed Gaston; his daughter, Rebecca Massey (Royce) and son, Mike Gaston (Fay); his grandchildren, Matthew Massey (Kelly), Mark Massey (Shanna), Meagan Bragwell (Andrew), and Molly Tortorici (Daniel), and his great-grandchildren, Ela Ruby, Millie, Vivi Kate, Sutton, Thomas and Holden Massey.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, phone calls, visits, and food during this time of sorrow.
