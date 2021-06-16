FLORENCE — Billie Collene Dowd, 91, of Florence, passed away June 10, 2021. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church and a 35-year employee in the Credit Department with Sears Department Store.
Visitation will be Friday, June 18, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Chris Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Dowd was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Dowd IV; and parents, Jesse and Henrietta Weathers.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Dowd (Patricia), and Richard Dowd (David Mitchell); daughter, Patricia Dowd Haupt; brother, Robert Weathers; grandchildren, Anna Wood (Bart), Michael Dowd, Joseph Underwood (Sheilk), Anthony Underwood (Jamie), and Christopher Underwood; great-grandchildren, Madison Colby, Chandler Wood, Kyna, Kerwyn, Kiran, Jameson, and Marle Underwood.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons and great- grandsons.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
