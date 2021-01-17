ALABASTER — Billie Dean Peeler Grogan, 72, of Alabaster passed away January 11, 2021. She was a native of Florence, Alabama, and graduated from Coffee High School in 1966. She attended Florence State College before moving to Auburn and then to Alabaster with her husband, John Dennis Grogan, who died in August 2019. Billie Dean and John were married 51 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Heather Grogan McWhorter (Barton); granddaughter, Ireland Grogan; grandson, Finn Grogan; son, Matt Dennis Grogan; sister, Charlotte Peeler Patrick (Pete); niece, Holly Patrick; and nephews, Jerry and Ryan Patrick.
Billie Dean was the daughter of the late Bill and Eleanor Peeler of Florence.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. For those who wish to make a memorial gift, the family suggests Crosscreek Baptist Church, 600 Crosscreek Trail, Pelham, AL 35124.
Commented