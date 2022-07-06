FLORENCE — Billie Diane Turner, 64, died June 30, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Christ Chapel, Florence. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.