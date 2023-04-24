PHIL CAMPBELL — Billie Gene Fell, Sr., 83, died Friday, April 21, 2023. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 6-8 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with burial in Antioch Cemetery.

