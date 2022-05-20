MUSCLE SHOALS — Billie Gene “Smitty” Smith, 84, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, May 21, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Elvis Cochran and Jimmy Holland, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Smitty was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church. He was the founder and co-owner of Smitty’s Wrecker Service for over fifty-three years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orbon and Mildred Smith; brother, Jimmy Joe “Tuffy” Smith; and daughter-in-law, Candy Vandiver.
Smitty is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Cookie Lanell Smith; sons, Tracy Smith, Trevor Smith (Amanda), and Lesley “Spanky” Smith (Nancy); brother, Donnie Smith (Betty); sister-in-law, Linda Smith; grandchildren, Meagan Smith (Brandan), Matthew Smith, and Alex Spencer; great-grandchildren, Shiloh and Paisley Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Smith, Trevor Smith, Lesley “Spanky” Smith, Matthew Smith, Brandan Smith, and Brian Howard. Bennie Hale, Johnny Austin, David Whitfield, and Ray Wylie will serve as honorary pallbearers.
