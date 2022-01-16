SPRUCE PINE — Billie Ruth Grissom, age 88, of Spruce Pine, passed away Thursday January 13, 2022.
Ms. Grissom was a Christian and a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son, Keith Grissom; daughter in-law, Deborah Rice Grissom; granddaughter, Addie Grissom Brown (husband Patrick); great grandson, Grissom Wade Brown; brother Eugene Miles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Ora Standford Miles; husband, Howard R. Grissom; and a granddaughter, Shelby Lynn Grissom.
There will be a graveside service held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Franklin Memory Gardens in Russellville.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to The Shelby Grissom Memorial Scholarship Fund at NWSCC. P.O. Box 2545 Muscle Shoals, AL 35662.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
Commented