SPRUCE PINE — Billie Grissom, 88, died January 13, 2022. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shelby Grissom Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 2545, Muscle Shoals, AL 35662. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.