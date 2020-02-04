FLORENCE — Billie Jean Bolton, 92, of Florence, passed away February 1, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Bolton was a member of the College View Church of Christ and a volunteer at ECM Hospital until the age of 91.
Visitation will be today, February 4, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Kenny Moorer and grandsons Justin and Jared Nix will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, AR.
Mrs. Bolton was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bolton; daughter, Bobbi Bolton; parents, Lucian and Lou Ella Grant; brothers, Homa Grant and Maurice Grant; and sisters, Cleo Worley, Audrey Grant and Freda Bruner.
She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Nix (John) of Florence and Sarita Nabors (Jim) of Fayetteville, AR; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tanner Boyd, Victor Boyd, Hayden Hibbett, Kenneth Hibbett, Ken Hibbett and Doug West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Selections, 1608 Manasco Circle, Folsom, CA 95630.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented