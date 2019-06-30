TUSCUMBIA — Billie Jean Jaco, 80, of Tuscumbia, died on Friday, June 28, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, July 1, from 6 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, in the funeral home chapel with Wayman Fike and Kirk Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Billie was a native of Summertown, Tennessee. He was an active member of Westside Baptist Church for 30 plus years. He had a heart for foreign missions and sharing the Gospel everywhere he went. He had a lively sense of humor and a strong love for his family. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA.
Billie was preceded in death by his parents, Clessie and Willie Mae Jaco; Brothers, Ed LeMay, Paul, Leonard, Jessie, Neal, and James K. Jaco; and sisters, JoAnn Goode, Jane Jaco, Mary Holley, and Patricia McDonald.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mae Lowe Jaco; sons, Todd Jaco (Mary) of Flag Pond Tennessee, John Jaco (Sharon), and Billy Jaco (Katina); daughters, Robin Jaco of Phoenix, Arizona and Becky Jaco; brothers, Jerry Wayne and Clessie Jaco; sister, Edna Gant; grandchildren, Erik Jaco (Brittany), Lindsey Neveux (Shane), Jessica Bendall (Casey), Jennifer, Trey, Grace, and Sara Jaco; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Maddison Bendall, and Jaxson and Miles Jaco; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family expresses special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially, nurse, Heather Miller and CNA, Tammy Hulsey.
