WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Billie Jo “BJ” Kilburn Eaton, 48, died July 21, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5-9 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Green River Tabernacle Church. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Shields Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Greg Eaton. Shackelford Funeral Home is directing.