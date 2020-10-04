CHEROKEE — Billie June Hester of Cherokee passed away on Thursday, October 01, 2020 at the age of 85. There will be a graveside service held on Monday, October 05, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hester. Reverend Dan Nichols will officiate the service.
Mrs. Hester was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was an avid quilt maker and embroiderer. She loved to cook for her family and friends and enjoyed crafting.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Homer Edward “Nub” Hester; parents, Raymond and Clara Choat; brother, Buster “B.J.” Jackson; and her son-in-law, Donald Luther Brown.
Survivors include her daughters, Hilda Lynn Brown, Cynthia Faye Newman and husband, Gordon, and Mary Hunt and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Dianna Brown, Joshua Brown and wife, Emily, Jami Finley and husband, Chris, Megan Newman and husband, Lee King, Amber Newman and Courtney Hunt; great-grandchildren, Elzie Borden, Julie Borden, Daniel King, Makena Finley, Lacey Brown and Colton Finley; as well as many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Brown, Lee King, Gordon Newman, Chris Finley, Jeff Hunt and Charlie Lansdell.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Special thanks to the staff of Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care given to our loved one.
You are invited to share memories and leave online condolences at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel Tuscumbia is assisting the family.
