COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Billie Lee Thrasher, 85, died January 29, 2022. Memorial service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Collinwood Methodist Church. Military rites will follow at Memorial Gardens with Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County directing.

