CORINTH, MISSISSIPPI — Billie Louise Woodruff, 70, died August 10, 2020. Visitation will be today from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Burgess Creek Cemetery. The graveside service will follow with Ludlam Funeral Home directing.

