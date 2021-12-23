FLORENCE — Billie M. Arnold, 86, died December 17, 2021. A graveside service was held Wednesday at Bear Creek Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.