ATHENS — Billie Marion Davis Butler Woods, 86, of Athens passed away from this Earthly life on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Billie was born August 3, 1933 in the Lexington area of Lauderdale County. She was the only child of Luther (Luke) Lee Davis and Laura Mae Garner Davis, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alliers Reese Woods; the father of her children, Marion Butler Jr.; and granddaughters, Ashley Hannah and Lori Butler.
She is survived by her three beloved companions, Buffy, BJ, and Jig; her three daughters, Patsy Butler (Rickey), Pam Butler, and Paula Dillon (Kelly); her son, Greg Butler; five grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one great great grandson; a host of beloved cousins; and many friends.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Doctor Maria Onoya (Dr. A) and all of the wonderful folks of Hospice of Limestone County for their love and caring support given to Billie during these last six weeks.
A celebration of Billie’s life is being planned around the beginning of August to be around her birthday at the life center of her church Berea Baptist in Athens. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Billie please consider St. Jude or Hospice of Limestone County.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family. Please feel free to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
