SHEFFIELD — Billie Ruth Johnson Kennamer, 92, of Sheffield passed away April 28, 2022. Visitation was held Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10:30-12 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral immediately followed in the funeral home chapel with Sid Fulford, longtime friend, officiating. Interment was in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Billie was a charter member of Shoals Church of Christ and was always active. She was employed by Dr. Kermit Mitchell, as his insurance clerk, for 25 years. T. Doss and Billie were charter members of Tide Pride and enjoyed many years of traveling with the Tide. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spent many summers in Kenai, Alaska. She loved to sew, knit, and make baby dresses.
Billie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and our beloved “Bebe.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, William B. and Pearl Johnson; sisters, Opal Brown (Bill) and Annie Pearl Rogers (Albert Henry); sister-in-law, Eva Lou Latham; brothers-in-law, Eddie Winfred Kennamer, Murral Kennamer (Betty) and James Wright; in-laws, Eddie and Estelle Kennamer.
Billie is survived by her childhood sweetheart, of 74 years, T. Doss Kennamer; children, Parnell Kennamer and Pam Longcrier (Rickey); grandchildren, Christy Corble Waters (David), and Brandon Longcrier (Bridget); great-grandchildren, Emmie Beth Waters and Logan Longcrier; sister, Betty Lou Smith (Jimmy); sister-in-law, Sue Wright and brother-in-law, Raymond Latham.
Pallbearers will be Mike Quillen, Eddie Taylor, Roger Henry, Robert Smith, Terry McMinn, Tim Balentine. Honorary pallbearers Patrick Fuqua and Bud Waters.
A special thank you to Dr. Joshua Vacik and nurse Ashley, Cypress Cove Rehab, especially Jeff Foster PTA, Encompass/Enhabit Home Health, and Hospice for your exceptional care of our loved one.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
