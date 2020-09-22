FLORENCE — Billy A. Tingle, of Florence, left this world on September 19, 2020 at the age of 78 years. A graveside service will be held today, September 22, at 2:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Henry Melton officiating.
Billy was preceded in death by his precious granddaughter, Misty Michael; son-in-law, Rickey Michael; father, Lucian Tingle; mother, Jeanette Jefferies; brothers, Paul “Gene”, Bobby, Howard, Jerry, and George “Buddy” Tingle; and sisters, Rebecca Wallace and Patricia (Joe) McKissack.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jewell Tingle; daughters, Darlene Michael and Jane (Alan) Stout; granddaughter, Elizabeth Stout and her husband, Ben Turpen; and sister, Peggy (Rodney) Balentine; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
Billy was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Faith Church. He was an accomplished bowler, but most important to him was his family and friends. His world was his granddaughters.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Tingle, Tim Tingle, Chris McCormack, Bobby Stevenson, T.J. Brown and Ben Turpen. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Brown, Rob Brown and Marshall Brown, Jr.
The family would like to express their appreciation to assistant coroner, Joy Tucker, for her loving care. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com
