FLORENCE — Billy Albert Hamm, 84, died May 19, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Sherrod Valley Cemetery. He was the husband of Jane Hamm. Condolences can be left at wfunerals.com.

