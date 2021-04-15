FLORENCE — Billy Alexander Taylor, 87, died April 13, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Prospect Cemetery, Hackleburg. He was married to Helen Nichols Taylor for 65 years.

