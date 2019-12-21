FLORENCE — Billy Arthur Bump Sr., of Florence, AL passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Center Star and was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving our country in the Korean War. He worked as a structural Iron Worker and later for the Lauderdale Co. Sherriff’s Department.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Elkins East Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ronny Jones officiating. Burial will be in First Baptist Killen Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bernice Bump; one sister and three brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Bump; son, Billy Arthur Bump Jr. (Kimberly); daughter, Kathy Smith (Carter); four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Smith, Levi Bump, David Ponder, Steve Bump, Fred Bump and Scott Rickard.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented