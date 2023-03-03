BEAR CREEK — Billy “Bill” Ray Hollis, 83, died March 1, 2023. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville is directing.

