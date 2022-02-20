TUSCUMBIA — Billy Joe Bolden, 61, of Tuscumbia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, February 21, from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will Tuesday, February 22, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jerry Hester officiating. Interment will follow at Barton Cemetery.
Billy was a member of Family Worship Center. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend and will be truly missed.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Doc Bolden; and sister, Patricia Stanfield.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tammy Jo Bolden; sons, Chris and Justin Bolden; brothers, Jeff and Mike Bolden; sisters, Linda Vickers, Janice Stanfield, Diane George, Laura Hallmark, Penny Hickman, and Janet Dunn; and grandchildren, Ethan Reynolds, Devin Landon, Brayden Bolden, and “Mary Mary” Hyde.
Pallbearers will be Benny Dunn, Tyler Tubbs, JR Hickman, Brad Bolden, David Hyde, and Anthony Tubbs.
