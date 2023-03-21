IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Billy Joel Bryant, 93, died March 18, 2023. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Iva Dean Simmons Bryant of Iron City, TN.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you