PHIL CAMPBELL — A great man, Billy C. Wilson, of Phil Campbell, passed from this earth on Tuesday, April 04, 2023, after 88 long and good years.
Billy was born on Tuesday, August 14, 1934, as one of eight children to Cleve and Liddie Wilson. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Murphy and they enjoyed nearly 70 years together. He retired from Reynolds Steel after 40 years, was a farmer, ran a side business with his brother, Cleve Jr. served on the school board for Franklin County Education, and was the biggest Alabama fan you would ever meet. He truly was full of life and made the most out of his time here on earth. He was a kind and gentle man, one of a kind, a friend to everyone, and he lived a good life. Billy was a lifetime member of Phil Campbell First Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, a great father, and a loved Papaw and will be missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Murphy Wilson; son, Gregory “Shug” Wilson; parents, Cleve and Liddie (Flippo) Wilson; siblings, Cleve Wilson, Jr., Grace Burnell, Polly McRight, Paschal Wilson, Jimmy Wilson, Gene Wilson, and Marvin Wilson.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Robin Wilson (Linda); daughter, Janna Wilson Flanagan Baker (Warren); grandchildren, Mollie Catherine Flanagan, Corey Bryant Flanagan (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Cooper Flanagan, Evie Flanagan, Ridge Bryant Flanagan and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Phil Campbell City Cemetery. In case of rain, the service will be moved to the Phil Campbell First Baptist Church. Bro. Terry Buster will officiate the service.
The pallbearers will be Corey Bryant Flanagan, Tony Shackleford, Donald Stevenson, Terry Benford, Bob Burnell, and Randy Ergle. The honorary pallbearers will be Phillip Wilson, Birvin Murphy, Robert Taylor, James Harold Bohannon, and Bobby Swinney.
The family would like to offer a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Russellville Hospital ER as well as to the staff of Spry Memorial Chapel for your love and care of our father and our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
