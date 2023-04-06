PHIL CAMPBELL — Billy C. Wilson, 88, died April 4, 2023. Spry Memorial Chapel will announce arrangements. He was married to Joan Murphy Wilson for 64 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you