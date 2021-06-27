DECATUR — Billy Charles Mansell, age 80, Decatur (formerly of Russellville), passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Vanderbilt Hospital.
Bill was the distributor of Little Debbie Snacks in Decatur, and was known to his friends as the “Little Debbie Man”. He loved life, always enjoying golf, hunting, and fishing. He was a true outdoorsman. More than anything he loved his wife, children, and especially his grandchildren.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, Jeraldene Montgomery Mansell; son, Tony Mansell (Lara); daughter, Cheryl Morris (Terry); grandchildren, Britt Mansell (Allison), Alexandra Carley (Ryan), Payton Mansell, Austin Morris (Jessica), Will Mansell, Evan Mansell; great-grandson, Luke Carley; brother, Edward Mansell; and sister, Martha Mansell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud & Dessie Mansell; brother, Johnny; and daughter, Kathy Mansell.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Gene Franks officiating the service. Burial will be at Tharptown Cemetery.
The pallbearers are Austin Morris, Britt Mansell, Will Mansell, Evan Mansell, Ryan Carley, and Joe Mansell. The honorary pallbearers will be Paul Mansell, Terry Morris, and Tony Mansell.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please feel free to call or to leave private condolences. Please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
