FLORENCE — Billy Clay Carter, Sr., 88, of Florence, passed away January 19, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Visitation will be Monday, January 24, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Malcolm Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Joyce Holt Carter; son, Bill Carter, Jr.; parents, Elmo and Blanche Carter; granddaughter, Elizabeth Dianne Carter; brother, Bobby Carter; and sisters, Elizabeth Pyron, Katie Howard, Margaret McLemore, and Anne Davis.
He is survived by his son, Steve Carter (Trina); daughter, Angie Gibson (Andy); sister-in-law, Betty Stockton; grandchildren, Kevin (Jamie), Eric (Lori), Crystal and Andrea Carter; and great-grandchildren, Makayla, Hattie and Kolt Carter.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Carter, Eric Carter, Steve Hanback, Terry Mashburn, Waylon Gann, and Dale Hayes.
Special thank you to Darlene Heard, Angie Hanvey and Miranda Bales Lewis for you care and support.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
