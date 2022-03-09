TUSCUMBIA — Billy Clyde Elmore, 88, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, March 12th from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Minister Name officiating.
Billy was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Shephard Elmore; son, Jason Elmore (Katherine); brother, William Allison Elmore (Joyce); and granddaughter, Madeline Grace Elmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
