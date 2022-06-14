MUSCLE SHOALS — Billy D. Watson, 85, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Visitation will be today, June 14, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Ted Vafeas will be officiating.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Addie Watson; brothers, John Jr., Elmer, Fred and Cleo; sisters, Stella Nix and Violet Crawford.
Billy is survived by his loving wife, Mozella Watson of 63 years; son, Gregory (Jerry Lynn); daughter, Deborah Frederick (Durant); grandchildren, David Frederick (Katelyn), Daniel Frederick (Kaley), Clay Watson (Carolyn), and Margo Wesley (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Flynn Wesley, Silas Wesley, Greta Wesley, and Truett Watson. Billy was anticipating the arrival of his fifth great-grandchild, Maelyn Frederick.
