PHIL CAMPBELL — Billy Darren Hall, 54, died June 3, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Shady Grove Cemetery. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing. For full obituary look on www.sprymemorialchapel.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Pilgrims return to Spain’s 'El Camino' paths after pandemic
- Marchessault, Pacioretty score late to lift Vegas past Avs
- UN: Famine is imminent in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region
- Fouts throws perfect game, leads Alabama past UCLA in WCWS
- The Latest: UN chief welcomes US vaccine donation to COVAX
- Lotteries for June 5
- 'There is stuff': Enduring mysteries trail US report on UFOs
- Mercedes hit in 9th, Chisox top Tigers; La Russa ties McGraw
Most Read
Articles
- Florence pharmacy owner's license revoked, fined
- Wreck closes Cox Creek at Mars Hill Road in Florence
- Florence police warn of scam
- Muscle Shoals woman killed in single-vehicle crash
- Colbert County Commission to lease building to local businessman
- WWII vet's personal effects found in the back of a cabinet 75 years later
- Sheffield's Street Party returns in June
- Photo of Florence police officer comforting victim of Wednesday's machete attack goes viral
- Salvation Army's bed giveaway set for Friday
- Material costs could delay ag center completion
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Olivia Rhiannon Perry
- Florence pharmacy owner's license revoked, fined
- Johnna Lynn Roland
- David Anthony Tubbs
- Video shows Alabama officer stomping man during arrest
- Wreck closes Cox Creek at Mars Hill Road in Florence
- Mitchell, after 2 decades at Mars Hill, 'excited' for Haleyville move
- Florence police warn of scam
- Muscle Shoals woman killed in single-vehicle crash
- Lucas Tays
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Florence City Council considering whether to add 20 slips in the marina (1)
- Long-term camping to be limited at Colbert Alloys Park (1)
- Loretto softball season ends with loss to Halls in state tournament (1)
- O'Neal Bridge in good shape following $13 million rehab project (1)
- Loretto softball clinches spot in state softball tournament (1)
- State muffler laws should be enforced (1)
- Russellville's historic Roxy Theatre set to reopen in June (1)
- Social media threats lead to arrest of 13-year-old (1)
- Most inmates excluded from new sentence reduction incentive (1)
- Israeli strikes kill 42, topple buildings in Gaza City (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented