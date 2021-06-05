PHIL CAMPBELL — Billy Darren Hall, 54, died June 3, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Shady Grove Cemetery. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing. For full obituary look on www.sprymemorialchapel.com

