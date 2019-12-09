RUSSELLVILLE — Billy Don “Bulldog” Hester, age 76, of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Bulldog worked for years as a poultry farmer and was a Mason. He was a member of Centerview Church of Christ. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. Bulldog enjoyed his mornings at CJ’s with his many friends, better known as the “Breakfast Club”.
The visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Franklin Memory Gardens.
He was preceded by his wife of 47 years, Karen Harris Hester; and parents, Woodrow & Lila (Malone) Hester.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Mark Hester (Felicia Tidwell), Mooch Hester (wife, Lisa), Lea Easley (husband, Cal); grandchildren, Ashley Hester Crosby (husband, Tony), Katie Hester, Will Hester, Amanda Fisher, Landon Pierce, Sara Thomas Easley, Turner Easley, Lila Easley; great-grandchildren, Weston Fisher, Harrison Crosby; sisters, Nell Bedford, Beth Robinson (husband, J.D.); and several nieces & nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of ICU at North Alabama Medical Center for your love and care of our father in the last few days. Also a special thanks to the friends at CJ’s for checking on Bulldog during the last few years.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented