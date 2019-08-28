FLORENCE — Billy Gene Ezekiel, Sr., 59, Florence, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. His visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. He will have a graveside service on Thursday at 2 p.m. with Autry Hudson officiating in Oakgrove Cemetery.
Mr. Ezekiel enjoyed his pets, motorcycles, and old trucks. He was preceded in death by his wives, Cathy Ezekiel and Lora Ezekiel.
He is survived by his children, Samantha DePoyster (Rusty) and Bill Ezekiel, Jr. (Audrey); grandchildren, Jordan, Jacealyn and Katie DePoyster, Jackson and Chesley Ezekiel; brother, Bobby Thompson (Libby); and nephew, Christopher Thompson (Emily).
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented