FLORENCE — Billy Finis Forsythe, 77, of Florence, passed away November 27, 2020. He was a member of Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 12:45-1:45 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. in Jessie’s Garden with Malcolm Scott officiating.
Mr. Forsythe was preceded in death by his parents, Finis and Elline Forsythe.
He is survived by his sons, Phillip and Steve Forsythe, both of Florence; daughter-in-law, Janet Forsythe; brother, Danny Forsythe of Florence; sister, Betty Faye Forsythe Beasley of Florence; grandchildren, Justin Forsythe of Florence, Jodi Myers of Florence, Joshua Forsythe of Killen, and Jesse Forsythe of Florence.
Active pallbearers will be Aaron Hines, Corey Hines, Justin Forsythe, Jesse Forsythe, Joshua Forsythe, Stanley Givens, Sammy Givens, and Josh Myres.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Simmons, Travis Kelly, and Joey Daughtery.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
