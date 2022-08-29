ATHENS — Billy Glen Franklin, 82, died Saturday, August 27, 2022. Services will be Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at Spry Funeral Home Chapel, Athens, AL with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 3 p.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, AL.

