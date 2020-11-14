IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Billy Gann, 79, died November 13, 2020. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home with visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in New Salem Cemetery. Donations may be made to the New Salem Cemetery Fund. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

