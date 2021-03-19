FLORENCE — Billy Gene Barkley, 82, died March 17, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

