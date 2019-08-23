TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI
Billy Gene Harrell, 73, of Tishomingo, MS, passed away on Wednesday, August 21 2019.
Born October 28, 1945. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lessie Harrell; mother, Beatrice Harrell; father, Eugene Harrell; and brother, Danny Thomas Harrell.
He is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Tammie Hayes (Troy) of Cherokee and Amanda Twitty (James) of Cherokee; sons, Glen Harrell (Michelle) of Booneville, MS, Randy Harrell (Christy) of Cherokee, Kerry Harrell (Eloisa) of Cherokee and Danny Harrell (Diana) of Muscle Shoals; sisters, Betty Brown, Shayne Cornelius and Cheryl Glover; grandchildren, Travis Bennett, Aaron Bennett, Billy McClung, Warren Harrell, Jordan Harrell, Baylee Harrell, Kerry Harrell Jr., Gabriela Harrell, Nicole Sartain, Makayla Grace Harrell, Hannah Harrell, Dalton Colburn, Jaserie Colburn, Hollie Colburn, Oliver Harrell and 13 great-grandchildren. With his passing, he is reunited with his late granddaughter, Daniella Harrell.
He was known as Paw Paw to his grandchildren and as “Wild Bill” to truckers around the nation. He retired from Landstar, where he was celebrated for driving over a million miles in his career without an accident. He boasted of delivering freight through 48 states and three countries.
He enjoyed working in his garden, riding his motorcycle, listening to bluegrass music, restoring vintage tractors and caring for his horses, chickens, turkeys and guinea fowls. Those who knew him knew that what he enjoyed the most in life was working and spending time with his grandchildren. Sitting still and relaxing was simply not an option.
He was a longtime member of Forest Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
A celebration of Billy’s life will be held at Forest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 993, Tishomingo, MS, today August 23rd, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the church on August 24th at 11 a.m. It will be officiated by longtime friend of the family, Brother Dwight South. He will lie-in-state from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. The burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Bennett, Aaron Bennett, Warren Harrell, Kerry Harrell Jr., Dalton Colburn, Billy McClung and honorary pallbearer Oliver Harrell.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
