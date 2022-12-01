PHIL CAMPBELL
Billy Gene Jones, 78, died November 29, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. He was married to Carolyn Jones for 58 years.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented