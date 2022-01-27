FLORENCE — Billy Gene Lansdell, 79, of Florence, died Friday, January 21, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, January 28, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be Saturday January 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Wayne Wood and Ed White officiating. Interment will be at Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery.
Bill was a veteran of the Air Force and a member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Lansdell; and parents, J.S. and Pauline Lansdell.
Bill is survived by his sons, Tim Lansdell (Lisa) and Jason Lansdell (Crystal); grandchildren, Heather Crosby, Autumn Lansdell, Destiny Lansdell, and two other grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, Waylon Crosby, Jaxon Squires, and Conner Squires.
Pallbearers will be Paul Squires, Chad Crosby, James Sherman, Greg Reed, Bradley Geans, Brian Geans, and Cledith Melson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be John Knight and Doug Wisdom.
