PHIL CAMPBELL — Billy Gene Wells, 89 of Phil Campbell, AL passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, AP and Velma Wells and wife, Peggy Wells.
He is survived by his children, Charlotte Wells Dolan (Gary), Robert Wells (Sheila), Tom Wells (Delisa), Tim Wells (Donna). Grandchildren, Andy Dolan (Kristi), Amy Gunderman, Julie Bolton (Brad), Reverend Robert Christopher Wells (Laura Don), Jonathan Wells, Jeremy Wells (Natalie), Kasey St. Clair (Tristan), Joshua Wells (Jaclyn), Brent Wells, Mark Wells (Jamie). He had 18 great-grandchildren.
He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Phil Campbell, where he served as a Deacon for many years and also a member of the Gideon Ministry.
Billy was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served one tour in England and one tour in Washington DC. He was proud to have served his country. Billy and Peggy also loved Jesus and helped build many churches across the U.S. and Mexico. Billy loved the green of Alabama, the peaks of the Rocky Mountains and the beaches of Gulf Shores. He was a loving Dad, a faithful loving husband and most of all, a faithful servant to our Father in Heaven, Jesus Christ. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A private family only graveside service will be held today, January 29, 2021 at Phil Campbell Cemetery at 1 p.m. Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gideon Ministry.
