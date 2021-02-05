MUSCLE SHOALS — Billy George Crittenden, 78, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. There will be a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, February 7, at Shoals Memorial Gardens with Wendell Olive officiating.
Billy was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He retired as a groundsman with the Muscle Shoals Electric Department and was a member of the Cowboy Church of Colbert County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Crittenden; five brothers; and four sisters.
Billy is survived by his sons, Brian Crittenden and wife, Kristi, and Scott Crittenden; sisters, Patsy Steadman and husband, Roderick; grandchildren, Ashlin and Chloe Crittenden, and Tyler, Cole, and Sam Crittenden.
Billy’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
