F.2.5.21 Billy Crittenden.jpg
Buy Now

MUSCLE SHOALS — Billy George Crittenden, 78, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. There will be a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, February 7, at Shoals Memorial Gardens with Wendell Olive officiating.

Billy was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He retired as a groundsman with the Muscle Shoals Electric Department and was a member of the Cowboy Church of Colbert County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Crittenden; five brothers; and four sisters.

Billy is survived by his sons, Brian Crittenden and wife, Kristi, and Scott Crittenden; sisters, Patsy Steadman and husband, Roderick; grandchildren, Ashlin and Chloe Crittenden, and Tyler, Cole, and Sam Crittenden.

Billy’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.