FLORENCE — Billy Gerald Martin, 68, of Florence, passed away January 13, 2020. The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be Thursday, January 16 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Rogersville Cemetery.
Billy enjoyed hunting, fishing and singing, and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Martin and brother, Ray Martin. Survivors include his mother, Eleanor Martin; children, Stephen (Jennifer) Martin and Rebecca (Chris) Gunn; grandchildren, Zachary Gunn and Layla and Rosalie Martin; and brother Sammy (Debra) Martin.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for their loving care. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented