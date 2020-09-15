DANVILLE — Billy Gillespie, 79, died September 13, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Union Hill Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Billy was married to Barbara Gillespie for 60 years.

