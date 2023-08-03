CHEROKEE — Billy Eugene Ginn, 92, of Cherokee, Alabama, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in his home. Mr. Billy was a member of Asphalt Rock Baptist Church and an ordained deacon since 1951, and he assisted numerous churches as a deacon throughout the years. He served several years in the United States Army in the 8th Army, 10th Corps, and 196th Field Artillery Battalion (155MM) in the Korean War. After his time in the Army, Mr. Billy worked as a sawmiller and also as a pool installer with his son, Bobby. He was a huge fan of Alabama athletics, especially their football and softball teams. In his free time, he liked to build, piddle in his garage, and go fishing. More than anything, however, he loved spending time with his family and his beloved dog, Gus.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented