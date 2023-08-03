F.8.3.23 Billy Ginn.jpg

CHEROKEE — Billy Eugene Ginn, 92, of Cherokee, Alabama, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in his home. Mr. Billy was a member of Asphalt Rock Baptist Church and an ordained deacon since 1951, and he assisted numerous churches as a deacon throughout the years. He served several years in the United States Army in the 8th Army, 10th Corps, and 196th Field Artillery Battalion (155MM) in the Korean War. After his time in the Army, Mr. Billy worked as a sawmiller and also as a pool installer with his son, Bobby. He was a huge fan of Alabama athletics, especially their football and softball teams. In his free time, he liked to build, piddle in his garage, and go fishing. More than anything, however, he loved spending time with his family and his beloved dog, Gus.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you